Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 15726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDHC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 287.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

