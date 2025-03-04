Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.50, for a total value of $32,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,688,365.50. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,508.68. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,947 shares of company stock valued at $75,810,416. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $337.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.15. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

