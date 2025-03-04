Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 17 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $617.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $719.38 and a 200-day moving average of $767.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.48 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

