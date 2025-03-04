Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $402.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

