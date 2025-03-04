Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,343 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,872.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 590,999 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,958,000 after purchasing an additional 246,899 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,162,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.