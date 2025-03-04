Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,449 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after acquiring an additional 455,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after acquiring an additional 190,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $38.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

