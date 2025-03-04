Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 255.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $734,419. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

Gartner Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $490.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

