Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,057,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, Wall Street Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.50.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

