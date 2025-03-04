Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

