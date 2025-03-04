Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

