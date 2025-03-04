Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 3rd

BioXcel Therapeutics, Aclarion, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million to a couple of billion dollars. These stocks are often characterized by higher volatility and growth potential compared to larger, more established companies, though they may also carry increased risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

BTAI traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. 141,781,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTAI

Aclarion (ACON)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Shares of Aclarion stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. 79,766,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,556. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACON

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.39. 13,403,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Further Reading