SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $3.16 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the quarter. SIFCO Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.56% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

