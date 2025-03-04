Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,307,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 601,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sienna Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.
Sienna Resources Company Profile
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Resources
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Rocket Lab’s Plunge: Buy the Dip or Watch from the Sidelines?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Mediterranean Growth Monster: CAVA Keeps Surging—Buy the Dip?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is the S&P 500 Ready to Rally? A $1.8M Bet on SPY Says Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.