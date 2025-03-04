Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSWGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.32. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 918,841 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,798,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 1,439,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 321,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

