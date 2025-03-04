Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.32. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 918,841 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 4.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,798,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 1,439,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 321,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile



Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

