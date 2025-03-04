Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Grows By 39.2%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Unicaja Banco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNJCF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Unicaja Banco has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.
About Unicaja Banco
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unicaja Banco
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.