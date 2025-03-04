Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Drops By 29.0%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,600 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 851,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,046.0 days.

TIS Stock Performance

TIS stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. TIS has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

