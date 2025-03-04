Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Expands By 70.8%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 78,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,846. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,511.96. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

