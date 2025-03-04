Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Grows By 36.1%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The China Fund Stock Performance
Shares of The China Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The China Fund has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.
The China Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.
The China Fund Company Profile
The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
