Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Grows By 36.1%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The China Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The China Fund has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

The China Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

The China Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management raised its position in The China Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth $800,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

