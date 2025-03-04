Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Decreases By 22.2%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $754.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 45,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,644 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

