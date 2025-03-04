Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Drops By 26.6%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,069. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
