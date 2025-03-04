Short Interest in Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rises By 50.0%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
SPMYY remained flat at $9.59 during trading on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
