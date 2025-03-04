Short Interest in Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rises By 50.0%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

SPMYY remained flat at $9.59 during trading on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.