Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Decreases By 43.1%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SOL Global Investments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SOLCF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. SOL Global Investments has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
