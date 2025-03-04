Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Grows By 43.4%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 2.6 %

SMX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 81,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,786. SMX has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $649.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 7.82% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

