Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Decreases By 32.7%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 309,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Sherritt International Price Performance
SHERF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 287,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.27.
Sherritt International Company Profile
