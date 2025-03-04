Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Decreases By 32.7%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 309,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

SHERF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 287,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

