Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Expands By 38.9%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Seven & i stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.43. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

