Short Interest in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Declines By 40.5%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satixfy Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATX. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Satixfy Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,277,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 95,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Satixfy Communications by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 143,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Satixfy Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Satixfy Communications Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SATX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,269. Satixfy Communications has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Satixfy Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Satixfy Communications in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Satixfy Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Satixfy Communications

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

