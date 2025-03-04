Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Expands By 29.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,644,800 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 1,274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Shares of SFRGF remained flat at $8.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

