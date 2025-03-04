Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Rises By 41.2%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:REVB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 20,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,696. Revelation Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $904,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.