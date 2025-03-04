Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Increases By 45.9%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 70,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RETO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. 6,316,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile
