Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Increases By 45.9%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 70,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RETO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. 6,316,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

