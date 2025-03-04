Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Increases By 67.5%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the January 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.7 days.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

REMYF stock remained flat at $52.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

