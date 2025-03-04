Short Interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Drops By 53.5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the January 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
Shares of PSNYW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.61.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
