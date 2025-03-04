Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Expands By 34.9%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $309.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.49. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 374,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 204,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 158,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

