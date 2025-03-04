Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Expands By 58.7%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PNF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,781. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $8.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

