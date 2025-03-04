Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Grows By 46.0%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,425,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 2,346,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,125.0 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAGF remained flat at C$2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Piaggio & C. has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$3.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47.

Get Piaggio & C. alerts:

About Piaggio & C.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.