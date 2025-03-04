Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Grows By 31.5%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $10.00.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

