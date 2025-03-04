Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Declines By 29.5%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 150,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Origin Agritech stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,896. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

