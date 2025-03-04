Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Increases By 75.0%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OCCIO opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.