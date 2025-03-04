Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Drops By 50.0%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NEWTZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

