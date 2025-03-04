Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Grows By 57.4%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Magna International Stock Down 3.0 %

MGA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. 1,749,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,505. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. Magna International has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGA. Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

