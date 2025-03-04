Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Drops By 33.3%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Macquarie Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.48. 19,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,229. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $118.12 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.45.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

