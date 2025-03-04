Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Decreases By 38.0%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGFRY opened at C$13.74 on Tuesday. Longfor Group has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$24.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.80.

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.3034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

