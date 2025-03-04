Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expands By 55.2%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 21,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,624. The company has a market cap of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KZR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

