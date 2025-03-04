Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Declines By 18.9%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 785,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jaguar Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Jaguar Health worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 124,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

