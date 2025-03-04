Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Declines By 39.8%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 24,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,631. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINK. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interlink Electronics by 46.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interlink Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

