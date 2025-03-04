Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Rises By 65.6%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 31st total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 4,711.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,061,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 1,039,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 436.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,361,258 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $4,874,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance
INTR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.32.
Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
About Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.
