Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Rises By 65.6%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 31st total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 4,711.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,061,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 1,039,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 436.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,361,258 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $4,874,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

INTR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

