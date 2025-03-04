Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Decreases By 43.5%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Identiv Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Identiv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Identiv by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,373,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 137,034 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 85,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

