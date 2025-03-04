Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Rises By 40.0%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,209. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of ICL Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

