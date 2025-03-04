Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Increases By 41.8%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,300 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 970,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.3 days.

Hays Price Performance

HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Hays has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

