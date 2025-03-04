Short Interest in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Drops By 44.4%

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GFGF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.43. 724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448. The company has a market cap of $34.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.08. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About Guru Favorite Stocks ETF

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

