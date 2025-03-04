Short Interest in GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Rises By 35.3%

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GBank Financial Trading Down 8.2 %

OTCMKTS:GBFH opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. GBank Financial has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GBank Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

